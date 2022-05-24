Etienne Eto’o, son of Samuel Eto’o, robbed in broad daylight in Yaoundé!

Share Facebook

Newsbeezer | Etienne Eto’o Pineda, the son of the current president of the Football Federation of Cameroon (FECAFOOT), had a tough time this Friday. The 19-year-old, whose father is none other than Samuel Eto’o, received a visit from burglars in broad daylight while he was resting in a district of Yaoundé.

The son of the ex-Indomitable Lions captain continues to develop at the Portuguese Benfica club. The good news, if you can put it that way, the 19-year-old was resting on his father’s land; The bad guy, the offspring of the current President of the Football Federation of Cameroon (FECAFOOT), has witnessed a frightened child in the last 24 hours, we learn from the Cameroonian media. While resting at a house in Yaoundé, Cameroon’s second largest city, Etienne Eto’o was unlucky enough to park his car in front of the house.

According to the facts reported by the media, bandits managed to break open a door of the vehicle and gain access to it. The burglars then stole valuables from inside the vehicle. According to the sources, the thugs stole a computer, three latest-generation cell phones and many other valuables during their escape. After discovering the fracture of which he was the subject, the young star launched a call for help.

In his speech, the young Etienne offers any good will a powerful reward that can help him find his Lenovo branded computer in particular. The young forward, who was sacked by Real Oviedo in Spain in 2021, where he played with the B team, relies on the cooperation of the others to find his impact.

Do we have to remind you that Etienne Eto’o Pineda was born with a Cameroonian father on August 18, 2022 in Mallorca, Spain. The young man has dual citizenship for this purpose, Cameroonian and Spanish. After meeting a new club every year since 2019, Etienne finally joined Benfica, the side he plays for, in early 2022.