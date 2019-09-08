Home / English / Eto’o: Messi, Puyol and Drogba lead tributes for retired Barcelona and Cameroon legend
Didier Drogba, Ivory Coast National Soccer Team, left, with Samuel Eto'o of Cameroon National Soccer team reacts during a meeting before a training session in St-Gratien, outside Paris, France. Friday, May 28, 2010. (AP Photo/Jacques Brinon)

Eto’o: Messi, Puyol and Drogba lead tributes for retired Barcelona and Cameroon legend

September 8, 2019 Leave a comment

GOAL | The African football icon had announced his decision to call time on his 22-year playing career on Friday

Former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol, present club captain Lionel Messi, former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba and a host of football stars have sent their best wishes to Samuel Eto’o after his retirement.

Eto’o took to social media on Friday to make a low-key announcement of his retirement from the playing scene following an illustrious 22-year career which started in 1997 at Real Madrid.

The 38-year-old played in Spain with Real Madrid, Leganes, Mallorca, Espanyol and Barcelona before travelling to Italy where he featured for Inter Milan and Sampdoria. He also had stints in England with Chelsea and Everton. In Turkey he played for Anzhi Makhachkala, Antalyaspor and Konyaspor.

Check Also

Vers le recrutement d’un entraîneur pour les Lions indomptables du Cameroun (Fecafoot)

APAnews | Le processus de recrutement d’un nouvel entraîneur pour l’équipe nationale est « en …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2019, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved
ultricies venenatis, leo. quis risus. dictum Aenean Praesent porta. ut dolor