Eto’o: Messi, Puyol and Drogba lead tributes for retired Barcelona and Cameroon legend

The African football icon had announced his decision to call time on his 22-year playing career on Friday

Former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol, present club captain Lionel Messi, former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba and a host of football stars have sent their best wishes to Samuel Eto’o after his retirement.

Eto’o took to social media on Friday to make a low-key announcement of his retirement from the playing scene following an illustrious 22-year career which started in 1997 at Real Madrid.

The 38-year-old played in Spain with Real Madrid, Leganes, Mallorca, Espanyol and Barcelona before travelling to Italy where he featured for Inter Milan and Sampdoria. He also had stints in England with Chelsea and Everton. In Turkey he played for Anzhi Makhachkala, Antalyaspor and Konyaspor.