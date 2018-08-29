Eto’o offers support to ex-Cameroon captain Owona who is homeless and sick

Owona is currently sick and homeless after a series of unfortunate events

The Indomitable Lions legend also lost all his family in a tragic accident

NAIJA | Former Barcelona and Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o has come to the aid of Indomitable Lions ex-captain Norbert Owona who represented his country in two Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The Cameroon veteran, Owona, was rendered homeless and fell sick following a series of unfortunate events that befell the football legend.

According to several reports, the former skipper has been living in squalor conditions ever since his family perished in a tragic accident.

Great heart Samuel Eto .Norbert Owona, former captain Cameroon lost everything he had in life, lost family in accident,became sick & homeless. Asked government of Cameroon for help to no avail, Eto’o paid him a visit gave him 500,000FCFA & promised to give him a brand new house pic.twitter.com/ep1TJJWeL4 — Collins Okinyo (@bedjosessien) August 28, 2018

Owona lost his wealth became sick and eventually lost his home.

In a tweet by sports journalist Collins Okinyo, Owona was said to have pleaded to the government of Cameroon for help but to no avail. Fortunately, Eto’o kindly donated 500,000 CFA and promised Owona a new and improved house, with better living conditions.

Owona has represented his country for many years in both the continental and international scene, contributing immensely to the growth and development of the sport in Cameroon. Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously had reported that former Barcelona star Samuel Eto’o stated that he will not be making any return to the Cameroonian national team ahead of their 2018 World Cup qualifying game against Nigeria last year.

The striker was has won the African footballer of the year award four times hanged his international boots in the year 2014 after playing 118 games scoring 56 goals for the Indomitable Lions.