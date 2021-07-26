Eto’o’s shock response to Messi question

Share Facebook

KickOff | Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o gave a surprisingly angry response after seemingly taking offence to a journalist’s question regarding Lionel Messi during a recent interview.

The former Barcelona forward was an established striker for the Catalan giants when Messi made his senior debut for the team in the 2004/05 campaign.

According to Transfermarkt, Eto’o scored 130 goals across his five seasons with the Blaugrana, and won quite a few triophies, before departing for Inter Milan in a swap deal for Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2009.

It may be because of his own success with Barca that the Cameroonian gave a brutal response to a reporter during a recent interview, per GiveMeSport.

The journalist had asked Eto’o what teenager Ansu Fati could learn from Messi as he had once played alongside the Argentine.

Eto’o abruptly responded with: “No. He (Messi) played with me, it’s different. Messi played with me.

“I didn’t play with Messi. In my time, Messi played with me. It’s totally different. It’s totally different.”

Despite that strange response, the four-time African Footballer of the Year has often spoken about his former teammate in glowing terms, once even stating that he is the best player ever to grace the pitch.

“Leo, for us, will always be the best player in the world ever,” the 40-year-old told Spanish publication AS in 2018.

“The human beings have to choose and they chose those three players, who have done well this year too. But for people like me and others, it doesn’t change the fact that Leo is the best player in the world ever.”