Ex-Cameroon defender Bedimo quits football

SuperSport | Former Cameroon defender Henri Bedimo, a French champion with Montpellier, on Tuesday announced that he was retiring two years after playing his last professional match.

“I’m ending my chapter as a professional footballer,” Bedimo said on Instagram.

Bedimo played 52 times for Cameroon, taking part in the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup in Brazil four years later.

The 36-year-old began his career at Toulouse in 2003 and after four years in Ligue 2 established himself in the French top flight with Lens in 2010.

He joined Montpellier the following year, just in time to win the only major honour of his career – the 2012 Ligue 1 title which was also his team’s first and only French championship crown.

He then spent three seasons at Lyon before finishing his career at Marseille, where he last took the field as a professional player in 2018.

Bedimo, who played close to 400 club matches in his 15-year career, had been without a club since his contract at Marseille expired two years ago.