Facebook va appuyer la lutte contre les fake news au Cameroun

APAnews | Le ministre de la Communication et porte-parole du gouvernement, Issa Tchiroma Bakari a déclaré, mercredi à Douala, que le réseau social Facebook dont des responsables séjournent au Cameroun, vont proposer leur expertise pour lutter contre le phénomène des fake news, notamment dans le cadre de l’élection présidentielle prévue le 7 octobre 2018.
C’est l’économie de la rencontre entre le ministre et une délégation de ce réseau social, en l’occurrence Lukas Holzer, Facebook Content policy et Aida Ndiaye, Facebook public policy lead francophone.
Selon le porte-parole du gouvernement, les représentants de Facebook ont proposé d’accompagner le gouvernement camerounais dans l’identification et la suppression des « fake news » au cours de la période électorale.
« Grâce à votre collaboration, il faudra que l’élection présidentielle se déroule dans les meilleures conditions», a déclaré le ministre de la Communication.
Pour nombre d’observateurs, ce média social est porteur de nombreuses menaces, notamment des menaces sécuritaires, la démobilisation et l’intoxication de la jeunesse, l’apologie des crimes et du terrorisme, l’apologie de l’exclusion tribale, le rejet des valeurs et institutions républicaines, la décrédibilisation du processus électoral, le cyberharcèlement, l’arnaque et l’incitation à la haine et à la rébellion.
En d’autres termes, « il ne faudrait surtout pas que Facebook soit une source de déstabilisation du pays après l’élection», a souhaité Issa Tchiroma Bakary.
Be nice to see the good old mantra GIGA (Garbage in, garbage out) changed for the presidential elections.
GI – Joshua Osih is Swiss citizen
GO – Joshua Osih is not Swiss citizen.
N’est-ce pas, ELECAM?
A country collapses its own Silicon Valley (mountain) companies by closing down the Internet yet begs a man 50+ years his junior to help him during his pseudo elections.
How sad….still: Wata na wata
@Epée Dipanda
“A country collapses its own Silicon Valley (mountain) companies by closing down the Internet yet begs a man 50+ years his junior to help him”
Really sad but sometimes I don’t know whether to laugh or cry. We are so far behind and these people don’t even know or they just do not care.
Cambridge Analytica!
Trying to pay Facebook to mine data that can be used to just the results of the already rigged election system.
Who is fooling who?
The biggest fake news comes from the minister of misinformation and the Misinformation national TV.
Garri don pass wata!
There is Twitter, whatsapp, instagram, Google etc
After the 100days Internet shut down in southern Cameroons in 2017,
Our people know what the real agenda with Facebook partnership is.
This is not 1961, this is the never again generation, you can’t control all avenues of communication by government decrees, it will not work!
Where is the referendum?
The truth can’t be suppressed anymore!
Look at this dirty teeth liar. Ganakoh
CrTv is the mother of all FAKE NEWS.
The so-called “one and indivisible” LRC has become very desperate.
LRC has blocked the internet, created “Region militaire”, declared an UNWINNABLE war, created the commission on bilingualism, translated the OHADA text, appointed ex-convict Atangana, etc. The momentum of the winnable struggle continues to increase.
Believe me or not, the secret agenda of LRC to invite Facebook is to try to stop the activities of Mark Bareta and other activists on FB. The FB accounts of those patriotic activists have been blocked severally for one month. However, the activists have several accounts. LRC is looking for a way to bribe FB to block those activists FOREVER. Unfortunately for LRC, the policy of FB can NEVER be influenced by LRC.
That’s really necessary. All this fake news about people killed, raped and burned by the Army who are in reality killed by Ambazonians. Not different from Boko Haram.