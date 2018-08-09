Facebook va appuyer la lutte contre les fake news au Cameroun

APAnews | Le ministre de la Communication et porte-parole du gouvernement, Issa Tchiroma Bakari a déclaré, mercredi à Douala, que le réseau social Facebook dont des responsables séjournent au Cameroun, vont proposer leur expertise pour lutter contre le phénomène des fake news, notamment dans le cadre de l’élection présidentielle prévue le 7 octobre 2018.

C’est l’économie de la rencontre entre le ministre et une délégation de ce réseau social, en l’occurrence Lukas Holzer, Facebook Content policy et Aida Ndiaye, Facebook public policy lead francophone.

Selon le porte-parole du gouvernement, les représentants de Facebook ont proposé d’accompagner le gouvernement camerounais dans l’identification et la suppression des « fake news » au cours de la période électorale.

« Grâce à votre collaboration, il faudra que l’élection présidentielle se déroule dans les meilleures conditions», a déclaré le ministre de la Communication.

Pour nombre d’observateurs, ce média social est porteur de nombreuses menaces, notamment des menaces sécuritaires, la démobilisation et l’intoxication de la jeunesse, l’apologie des crimes et du terrorisme, l’apologie de l’exclusion tribale, le rejet des valeurs et institutions républicaines, la décrédibilisation du processus électoral, le cyberharcèlement, l’arnaque et l’incitation à la haine et à la rébellion.

En d’autres termes, « il ne faudrait surtout pas que Facebook soit une source de déstabilisation du pays après l’élection», a souhaité Issa Tchiroma Bakary.