FECAFOOT To Appeal FIFA Six-Month Stadium Ban On Eto’o

Africa Top Sports | The Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) stated in a statement on Tuesday that it believes the six-month stadium ban FIFA imposed on its president, Samuel Eto’o, is the result of a misunderstanding and has not ruled out a legal challenge.

On Monday, FIFA announced that Eto’o had been found guilty of “offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play.”

This came after the Cameroon women’s Under-20 team lost 3-1 in extra time to Brazil in their World Cup match in Colombia.

While FECAFOOT acknowledged that Eto’o had confronted match officials after the game, they maintained that this was done in a cordial manner.

“The Brazilian team’s equaliser was irrevocably tainted by a number of irregularities,” FECAFOOT said.

“It is worth noting that during the (group stage) match between Cameroon and Colombia, which was officiated by the same referee (Maria Sole Ferrieri from Italy), an obvious penalty was unfortunately not given to the Cameroonian team.”

The statement added Eto’o had “respectfully brought to the attention of the officials the errors which, unfortunately for Cameroon, altered the results of the two matches.”

The ruling body of Cameroon also expressed its surprise and disappointment at this regrettable choice, saying that it seemed to have been made based on a misunderstanding of the president’s conduct.

“He (Eto’o) is entitled to use the legal means at his disposal to ensure justice is done in this matter.”