FIFA World Cup qualifying : Cameroon – Malawi – Countdown and International broadcast Coverage

Friday’s FIFA World Cup™ qualifiers open in Africa and here is how you can watch the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon enter the fray today.

Cameroon vs Malawi live streaming: Match details

  • Competition: 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying, CAF
  • Date: Friday September 3, 2021
  • Kick-off time: 19:00 (Local time)

Stadium: Stade Omnisport Paul Biya, Olembe

Cameroon – MalawiCountdown

Here is the international live broadcast schedule by location:

United States ESPN+
France L’Equipe Web
Denmark Viaplay Denmark
Estonia Viaplay Estonia
Finland Elisa Viihde Viaplay
International YouTube, FIFA.com
Iceland Viaplay Iceland
Indonesia Mola TV, mola.tv, Mola TV App
Norway Viaplay Norway
Latvia Viaplay Latvia
Lithuania Viaplay Lithuania
Montenegro SportKlub 2 Serbia
North Macedonia SportKlub 2 Serbia, MaxTV Go
Portugal Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
UK Not being broadcasted live
Serbia SportKlub 2 Serbia
Slovenia Sportklub 2 Slovenia
Sweden Viaplay Sweden

