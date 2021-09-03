FIFA World Cup qualifying : Cameroon – Malawi – Countdown and International broadcast Coverage

Friday’s FIFA World Cup™ qualifiers open in Africa and here is how you can watch the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon enter the fray today.
Cameroon vs Malawi live streaming: Match details
- Competition: 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying, CAF
- Date: Friday September 3, 2021
- Kick-off time: 19:00 (Local time)
Stadium: Stade Omnisport Paul Biya, Olembe
Here is the international live broadcast schedule by location:
|United States
|ESPN+
|France
|L’Equipe Web
|Denmark
|Viaplay Denmark
|Estonia
|Viaplay Estonia
|Finland
|Elisa Viihde Viaplay
|International
|YouTube, FIFA.com
|Iceland
|Viaplay Iceland
|Indonesia
|Mola TV, mola.tv, Mola TV App
|Norway
|Viaplay Norway
|Latvia
|Viaplay Latvia
|Lithuania
|Viaplay Lithuania
|Montenegro
|SportKlub 2 Serbia
|North Macedonia
|SportKlub 2 Serbia, MaxTV Go
|Portugal
|Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
|UK
|Not being broadcasted live
|Serbia
|SportKlub 2 Serbia
|Slovenia
|Sportklub 2 Slovenia
|Sweden
|Viaplay Sweden