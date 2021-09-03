FIFA World Cup qualifying : Cameroon – Malawi – Countdown and International broadcast Coverage

Share Facebook

Friday’s FIFA World Cup™ qualifiers open in Africa and here is how you can watch the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon enter the fray today.

Cameroon vs Malawi live streaming: Match details

Competition: 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying, CAF

Date: Friday September 3, 2021

Kick-off time: 19:00 (Local time)

Stadium: Stade Omnisport Paul Biya, Olembe

Here is the international live broadcast schedule by location: