Film director Jean-Pierre Bekolo weighs in on Cameroon’s election

FRANCE 24 | In today’s Perspective we speak to award-winning film director Jean-Pierre Bekolo. The Cameroonian artist fears that if incumbent Paul Biya wins the presidential election there it will lead to widespread disillusionment and frustration in the country.

Bekolo claims last week’s election was not transparent. To find out more about one of Africa’s most notable directors, be sure to check out his career retrospective – Paris’s Quai Branly museum is screening his films on October 13-14.