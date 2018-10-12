Home / English / Film director Jean-Pierre Bekolo weighs in on Cameroon’s election

October 12, 2018 2 Comments

FRANCE 24 | In today’s Perspective we speak to award-winning film director Jean-Pierre Bekolo. The Cameroonian artist fears that if incumbent Paul Biya wins the presidential election there it will lead to widespread disillusionment and frustration in the country.

Bekolo claims last week’s election was not transparent. To find out more about one of Africa’s most notable directors, be sure to check out his career retrospective – Paris’s Quai Branly museum is screening his films on October 13-14.

2 comments

  1. Makweley Lysongo
    October 12, 2018 at 14:36

    Biya will be fraudulently declared winner of the elections by the constitutional court which he created for that purpose. and I predict that there will definitely be an uprising across the country. Several people will be killed and it will culminate in the end of disgraced Biya. He will flee the country with his family.

    This is the prediction of Criminologist Makweley who has taken legal action against Briatin and Republic of Cameroon.

  2. SEPARATIST aka SECESSIONIST
    October 12, 2018 at 15:11

    The “constipation” of the will of the citizens of LRC by the kangaroo ELEAM and the kangaroo Constitutional Council will be an apocalypse that will surely:

    1. kill many people in the country
    2. destabilise the country
    3. help the restoration of statehood by Southern Cameroonians
    4. open a new battlefront against Dictator Biya and his crime syndicate

    “A word to the wise is sufficient”.

