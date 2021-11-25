Five killed in attack on school in Cameroon

CGTN | Four students and a teacher were killed Wednesday at a school in western Cameroon.

According to state TV, CRTV a bilingual secondary school at Ekondo Titi in the Southwest Region was targeted for “murderous attacks by unidentified individuals”

Roger Kaffo Fokou, secretary of the National Union of Secondary School Teachers, told AFP that “three students were shot dead. A wounded teacher also died while she was being taken to hospital.”

CRTV later reported that a fourth student had died from their injuries, adding that several people were being given hospital treatment.

“The defense and security forces are currently carrying out a sweep to search for the assailants,” it added.

“Armed men arrived at the school. They opened fire and threw explosives into the classrooms,” the head of a local civil society group told AFP.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but schools are among public buildings that armed pro-independence anglophones have targeted as symbols of the state.

The Southwest and neighboring Northwest regions are home to English-speakers who comprise around a fifth of Cameroon’s 22 million people.