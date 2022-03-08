FOOTBALL Bayern Munich sacks employee for racist remarks on Choupo Moting and Gnabry

Share Facebook

2022 OJB SPORT | A Bayern Munich employee has been sacked for racist remarks towards Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting and Serge Gnabry, according to ‘Sportbild’

The Bundesliga Champions was involved in a racist incident in August 2020. One of the Bavarian employees, who coached the youth academy had his contract terminated “by mutual agreement”, according to a statement from the club.

The coach was accused of making racist and other discriminatory comments in a series of messages, which he initially denied but later admitted back then.

Choupo-Moting and Serge Gnabry are the Bundesliga outfit players that the racially remarks were directed at, although it hasn’t been confirmed by the 2020-2021 Bundesliga Champions.

“Don’t bring people like them home to me,” a historic Bayern Munich storekeeper reportedly said to his daughter during a visit to the club’s training center, according to Bild.

Witnesses to this event quickly reported it to the club’s management, which without hesitation dismissed the culprit with immediate effect.

The German daily said on Sunday evening on its website that this employee was targeting with his remark two players from his club’s first team, Cameroonian Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and German Serge Gnabry.

Bayern Munich are nine points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table but slipped with a 1-1 home draw against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.