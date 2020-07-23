Former Anglophone separatist fighters find refuge in reintegration camps [+video]

Share Facebook

FRANCE 24 | Even as Cameroon’s Anglophone crisis continues, some of the separatists who once fought for independence for the country’s English-speaking regions have put down their weapons in the hope of reintegrating into civilian life.

The government’s 2018 offer of amnesty for those agreed to stop fighting was not widely taken up, but those who did accept have been attending special DDR (disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration) camps.

Our correspondents were able to follow the daily routine of some former fighters at one of these camps.