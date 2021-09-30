Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy guilty of illegal campaign financing, receives 1-year sentence

Share Facebook

Paris (CNN) Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced on Thursday to one year in prison for illegal campaign financing in his failed 2012 re-election bid, making him the first French head of state in modern times to receive two jail terms.

It is unlikely that Sarkozy will serve his sentence behind bars: The judge said he could serve the sentence by wearing an electronic bracelet at home. All 13 co-defendants have been found guilty.

“Nicolas Sarkozy knew the spending limit,” the judge said. “He knew he shouldn’t exceed it.”

This is the second criminal case involving Sarkozy. In March he was handed a three-year prison sentence, two of which were suspended, for corruption and influence peddling. The 66-year-old has appealed the March conviction.