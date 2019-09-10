Four motorcycle taxi drivers abducted in Cameroon

YAOUNDE, Sept. 9 Xinhua | At least four motorcycle taxi drivers locally called “Okada” were kidnapped by separatists early Monday in Limbe, a seaside resort town in Cameroon’s crisis-hit English-speaking region of Southwest, according to police.

Local sources said the drivers were working when armed separatists stopped them mid-way and drove them towards a bush. Separatists said on social media the drivers were “arrested for disrespecting ghost town”.

For over two years now, separatists have imposed “ghost town” every Monday during which all sorts of activities in the two Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest do not function.

An investigation has been launched by the police.

Since November 2017, government forces have been clashing with armed separatist forces who want the two Anglophone regions to secede from the largely French-speaking nation and form a new country they call “Ambazonia”.