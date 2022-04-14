Four prison officials killed in anglophone Cameroon

Macau Business | Four members of Cameroon’s prisons department, including a regional manager, were killed in an ambush by armed men in a troubled anglophone region, a senior official told AFP Wednesday.
Cameroon’s Northwest and Southwest regions are populated mainly by anglophones, some of whom feel ostracised by the country’s French-speaking majority.
Since 2017, separatists seeking self-rule have clashed with the security forces — a conflict that has claimed more than 6,000 lives and displaced around a million people, according to the International Crisis Group (ICG).
“An ambush by separatists on Tuesday claimed the lives of the regional representative of the prison administration of the Northwest Region and three of his colleagues on the road between Nkambe and Kumbo,” regional prefect Gilbert Menyong Sunday told AFP by phone.
On March 2, seven people, including a local official and a mayor, were killed by gunmen on a road in the Southwest Region.
Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) announced on April 5 it was suspending humanitarian work in the Southwest Region after four local employees had been accused of “complicity” with rebels.
The armed groups are accused by the authorities of kidnapping, murdering or mutilating civilians whom they accuse of “collaborating” with the state.
**** FOOD FOR THOUGHT ****
IT IS EXTREMELY EASY TO START A WAR. HOWEVER, IT IS EXTREMELY DIFFICULT TO STOP A WAR.
Dictator Biya started his sh*thole UNWINNABLE war hoping that it would last for a week or two, the so-called BLITZKRIEG.
Unfortunately for him, Amba boys gave him an OPEN-ENDED WAR.
That evil BULU Dictator does NOT have the resources and know-how to fight an open-ended war. That was the reason he created his so-called commission on disarmament. He thought he could end the war with the help of his dirty trick since he started the war without an EXIT STRATEGY.
Unfortunately for Dictator Biya, Amba boys (the GENUINE ones) REJECTED the so-called commission on disarmament since WAR IS WAR.
The Indonesian forces also killed indiscriminately in East Timor. Women and children were shot in the streets. The Indonesian soldiers killed everyone they could find in East Timor. The Government of Indonesia justified their crimes with the fight against terrorists and the protection of the territorial integrity of Indonesia. Citizens of Indonesia applauded and supported the crimes of the army. They continued to swear that Indonesia will remain “one and indivisible”.
The citizens of East Timor NEVER gave up fighting to defend the homeland.
In the end, East Timor ( Population =1.2 million ) SEPARATED from Indonesia (Population =261 million )
Citizens of LRC (Population = 16 million ) should, therefore, think twice whenever they claim that Biya will NEVER allow SC (Population = 8 million) to SEPARATE.
The MAJORITY of the Anglophones have stated they are fed up with the INFORMAL COHABITATION.
Biya cannot suppress the will of the people.
The killings, bribing and crimes against humanity perpetrated by LRC and Chad can only DELAY. It can NEVER EVER suppress the will of the people.
IN THE END, THE WILL OF THE MAJORITY OF THE ANGLOPHONES WILL PREVAIL
The INFORMAL VIVRE-ENSEMBLE “ist unwiederbringlich zerrüttet”
BYE-BYE LRC, BAKASSI OIL HERE WE COME!!!!!!!!