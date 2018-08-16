France, Biya Cannot Escape Blame For Cameroon’s Atrocities, Says Rawlings

Sahara Reporters | Rawlings made the condemnation while receiving members of the TakeItBack movement led by Omoyele Sowore, a Presidential aspirant in the forthcoming elections in Nigeria, at his office in Ridge, Accra, Ghana.
Jerry Rawlings, Former Ghanaian Head of State and President of Ghana, has described the violence in Cameroon as a “horrible situation” and stated that France and Cameroonian leader Paul Biya cannot escape blame for the atrocities in the Anglophone half.
Rawlings made the condemnation while receiving members of the TakeItBack movement led by Omoyele Sowore, a presidential aspirant in the forthcoming elections in Nigeria, at his office in Ridge, Accra, Ghana.
He expressed worry that the situaton in Cameroon hasn’t been receiving consistent media attention because of the interest of some powerful western powers in the country’s resources.
Giving an eyewitness account of the happenings in Cameroon, Togolese Activist, Farida Nabourema, who is part of the TakeItBack team and was recently in Cameroon, said: “The week I was there, they actually shot four young men. We were going into town and a woman stopped us where there were four corpses of Anglophone Cameroonians.
She said the four were killed in an extra-judicial manner.
She added that the family later confirmed that one corpse was deposited at the hospital, while others were taken away by the military. She also spoke of widespread burning of villages, which she described as ethnic cleansing.
Sowore, who is an activist, called for an end to the bloodshed in Anglophone Cameroon, noting that every African life deserves to be protected.
He also called on the international community to look into events in Cameroon for the sake of posterity.
Jerry Rawlings , you speak like a prophet! We in English part of Cameroon need messiah right now. any messiah from anywhere will do. Paul Biya and His friends have taken our country hostage , since I was born in 1982, I haven witnessed a power change in Cameroon and this old backward thinking people cannot see any problem with that. Paul Biya most go!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
The monster will surely accounts for all these atrocity he committed. Time shall tell
The case file at the ICC of Dictator Biya has been updated with the extrajudicial massacre of women and children in the Far North. The junta in Etoudi has finally accepted that LRC terrorists were responsible. This war crime alone is enough to send Dictator Biya to prison for life.
“horrible situation” and stated that France and Cameroonian leader Paul Biya cannot escape blame for the atrocities in the Anglophone half.”…No! It is Ayaba Cho that is supposed to be blamed for the attrocities.It is Ayaba Cho that chased anglophone families in the bushes and to Nigeria to seek refuge.
They have been exploiting our petrol for the past 35 years,and they have never given any accountability.They have privatised our riches.Anybody that workks in LRC’s gov’t must be a member of CPDM,else………
Make man no run…
colonial dictator biya sent ahidjo his same colonial french puppet with his entire family on exile, he too will have the same faith as both have blood in their hands, both have been exposed as weak french puppet slaves, unpatriotic black African slaves who colonial dictators, France exploit their country’s resources, keep the entire country in primitiveness, poverty and beggars with oppression, subjugate ,forcing the worthless french language down the throats of English speaking minorities in order to hold them backwards in worlds Technology development era where the English language is the only successful lingo in the world, the regime send their children abroad to learn English, the biya + France butcher colonial regime is being expose to the world, Macron the slave master!