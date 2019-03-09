France pumps CFA16bln into Cameroon vocational training

APAnews | France has donated CFA16 billion to Cameroon for the construction of two vocational training centres under the Development and Debt Reduction Contract (CD2), APA learned on Friday from the Ministry of Employment and Vocational Training.

The two vocational training centres will be built in Douala, the economic capital, and in Edéa in the Littoral region.

The nine-hectare Edéa vocational training centre will be operational in 15 months.

Courses will include industrial maintenance, transportation and logistics.

The objective is to train workers, technicians, mechatronic engineers, heavy equipment operators, logistics managers, customs brokers and store managers qualified according to international standards.

For its part, the site of the Douala sectoral vocational training centre in the areas of agro-industry will be built on 4 hectares.

In this centre, pastry and butchery will be taught.

France’s financing is a grant under the CD2 programme, which has enabled Cameroon to benefit from debt relief of more than CFA800 billion over the past ten years.