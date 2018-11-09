France’s EDF signs deal for 1.2 bln euro Cameroon hydro project

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 8 (Reuters) – France’s EDF Group signed an agreement on Thursday to build and operate a 1.2 billion euro ($1.37 billion) hydropower project in Cameroon, the first step in a plan to expand its hydropower business in Africa, a company executive said.

The 420-megawatt project will be located on the Sanaga River near Nachtigal Falls, around 65 km (40 miles) northeast of the capital Yaounde and, when operational, will contribute 30 percent of Cameroon’s total electricity generation capacity.

“It’s the first of its kind (in Africa) for EDF to have all these industrial roles together: to design, negotiate, piloting the project, building, operating and maintenance,” Marianne Laigneau, who heads EDF’s international division, told Reuters