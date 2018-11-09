Home / Business / France’s EDF signs deal for 1.2 bln euro Cameroon hydro project

France’s EDF signs deal for 1.2 bln euro Cameroon hydro project

November 9, 2018 5 Comments

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 8 (Reuters) – France’s EDF Group signed an agreement on Thursday to build and operate a 1.2 billion euro ($1.37 billion) hydropower project in Cameroon, the first step in a plan to expand its hydropower business in Africa, a company executive said.

The 420-megawatt project will be located on the Sanaga River near Nachtigal Falls, around 65 km (40 miles) northeast of the capital Yaounde and, when operational, will contribute 30 percent of Cameroon’s total electricity generation capacity.

“It’s the first of its kind (in Africa) for EDF to have all these industrial roles together: to design, negotiate, piloting the project, building, operating and maintenance,” Marianne Laigneau, who heads EDF’s international division, told Reuters

5 comments

  1. Mbappe
    November 9, 2018 at 05:26

    Good project.
    Please all the ambazombians and kamtoistes, do not bring the tribal stuff on this one as you have to understand the implications of this project.
    And also do not bring the “why not menchum falls”?
    If you understand the purpose of this project, you will just applaud and be happy for Kamerun.

    • pharaon
      November 9, 2018 at 09:38

      Mbappe

      nothing is good in this to be honest who are the local partner in this project? this is again cameroon giving its energy a national security tresor to a foreign entity without putting local peoples as part of the project…but I get u…u peoples like free stuff but this is not free trust me

      • George
        November 9, 2018 at 10:04

        With €1.2 Euros ?

        • pharaon
          November 9, 2018 at 11:54

          George

          where do you think France is getting that momey? from their pocket? let me tell you there are cameroonians that can collect this amount of money in the market and at very low rates ok! why france and biya hate full decentralisation or federalism?? why biya still imposing colonial law that forbit private citizen to build road or publique services unless you become mayor like fotso did or kadji had to do to even build simple mayor office? why you need to register a charity or organisation to contribute with your money to build simple facilities in your own village?? aryans knew this reason they imposer this…wr have enaff money to tar all the road of the west province but slave peoples like you doing all to sabotage it

  2. Colby
    November 9, 2018 at 11:25

    Very good for the solution of the power supply issues in cameroon.

