Francis Ngannou brutally knocks out Stipe Miocic to claim heavyweight title

CBS | Ngannou pummeled the most accomplished heavyweight in UFC history with ease in the rematch on Saturday

Francis Ngannou couldn’t get the job done in his first shot at Stipe Miocic and the UFC heavyweight championship at UFC 220. In the main event of UFC 260, Ngannou left no doubt that he had become the best heavyweight on the planet, knocking out Miocic with a brutal sequence of strikes in the second round to claim the heavyweight gold.

Ngannou cracked Miocic several times in the first round, landing massive punches that Miocic absorbed while seeming unaffected. Rather than panic, Ngannou rode forward to the second round, landing a big jab that sent Miocic stumbling to the cage. Moments later, a crushing left hook sent Miocic to the canvas and a follow-up hammerfist on the ground left Miocic out cold at the 52 second mark of Round 2.

Ngannou is now riding a five-fight winning streak, all by knockout and could be set to face Jon Jones in Jones’ debut in the heavyweight division.

