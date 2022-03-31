Francis Ngannou congratulates the Cameroon football team as they book their ticket to Qatar World Cup 2022

Media Referee | Francis Ngannou’s home country Cameroon stunned Algeria to advance to Qatar World cup by virtue of away goals

Cameroon pulled off a nail-biting 2-1 victory over Algeria after extra time to end 2-2 on aggregate and advance on the away goals rule. Cameroon born UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou was elated by the achievement and poured his heart out while congratulating them.

Cameroon was trailing 1-0 from the home leg but an early goal brought them back into the tie. But Cameroon’s hopes of qualifying was shattered Ahmed Touba’s scored a header from a corner with two minutes to go in extra time.

The resilient Cameroonians wouldn’t go down without a fight and crafted a miraculous comeback when Karl Toko Ekambi connected with a low volley to see Cameroon take the World Cup place. Francis Ngannou was enthralled by the performance and qualification and immediately congratulated his native land brothers for their achievement.

Congratulations for our national soccer team for qualifying for the world cup. #Qatar2022 #indomitablelion#cmr237 ??? — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 29, 2022

