Francis Ngannou opens first full MMA gym in Cameroon

Francis Ngannou has completed a lifelong dream.

The former UFC heavyweight title challenger took to Instagram on Saturday afternoon to announce the opening of the ” very first full MMA and combat sports gym in Cameroon” done through his non-profit organization, the Francis Ngannou Foundation.

Ngannou posted the website to the organization alongside multiple photographs of the new gym.

According to the organization’s website, the goal of this project is quite simple. It reads as follows:

“Our ultimate goal is to build, educate, coach, and grow through our gyms and training. With the popularity of combat sports, we envision our trainees expanding their worldview and gaining the opportunity to explore the world, tap into their strengths, and achieve their dreams.”

You can read more about Ngannou’s foundation by clicking the link above.

Prior to finding success in mixed martial arts, Ngannou dealt with many hardships in life, which is something the youth in his native country of Cameroon know well. Ngannou has spoken at length about what it what like growing up in Batie, prompting him to give back to those who find themselves in the same position Ngannou once was.

Because the idea of becoming a fighter was somewhat foreign to youth back then, Ngannou wanted to make sure to the children with the same dream now are aware of how possible it is to actually fulfill it.

In terms of competition, Ngannou last competed in the main event of UFC Beijing against former opponent, Curtis Blaydes. Ngannou won via first-round TKO, snapping his two-fight losing streak against Derrick Lewis and former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

For his next fight, Ngannou will take on another former heavyweight champion in the returning Cain Velazquez. The two will fight in the main event of the UFC’s first show on ESPN scheduled for February 17, 2019, at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ.