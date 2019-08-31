Home / English / Francis Ngannou teaching boxing and sparring with the kids!

Francis Ngannou teaching boxing and sparring with the kids!

August 31, 2019 Leave a comment

Francis popped into the Foundation for a surprise session with the kids, giving them a few boxing tips and even doing a bit of sparring with them! The Francis Ngannou Foundation is a social project in Batié, Cameroon, providing daily martial arts classes for free to all the kids in the village. All music owned by ‘Faith No More’. SB Nation

