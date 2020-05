Share Facebook

Francis Ngannou vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik – Ngannou def. Rozenstruik via KO (punch) – Round 1, 0:20

Cameroon’s Ngannou stakes his claim for a title shot with a devastating knockout, which came courtesy of a left hook in the midst of a wild exchange.

‘The Predator has won his last four fights in 45, 26, 71 and 18 seconds respectively

