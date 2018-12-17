Freed Cameroonians Ask for Release of Separatist Leaders

YAOUNDE — VOA | Barely 24 hours after being released from detention centers, some of the people accused of fighting for the creation of an English-speaking state in Cameroon have called for the movement’s leaders to be released if President Paul Biya wants peace in the country.
The detainees’ release last week came after Biya ordered charges against them dropped.
Evelyn Ako, a mother of four, says she spent the night with her husband for the first time in 22 months. She says he was arrested in the English-speaking Southwest town of Mamfe and taken to Yaounde.
“With him besides me, we can work harder,” she said. “He used to give me money to support my children but this year, they are in the house. They have not gone to school because of [his absence]. So this thing has disturbed us a lot. It has disturbed even our family because any money that we gather, we used it to buy foodstuff to go and give him. We use it to buy medicines, dresses.”
Evelyn Ako relocated to Yaounde to help her husband and says they will only return to Mamfe when the crisis is over.
Joseph Cho, the spokesperson for the 120 people released from detention camps, said they are pleading with Biya to free their leaders.
“We have leaders. If these people are released, things will be better,” Cho said. “Like Sissiku … who [was] arrested because of this. We expected this decision long ago. Things would not have been the way it is now.”
Sissiku is the name given to the leader of the Ambazonia separatist movement, Julius Ayuk Tabe. He was arrested in Abuja, Nigeria, with 46 of his collaborators and extradited last January to Cameroon. They face a possible death penalty on charges of secession, terrorism and attempting to destabilize Cameroon.
‘Frank dialogue’ needed
University of Yaounde political analyst Willibroad Ze Ngwa says if Biya frees the Anglophone leaders, peace likely will return to Cameroon.
“The most important should be releasing the leaders and engaging in frank dialogue with these people. I pray the head of state [president] should move us into 2019 with some sort of general amnesty so that Cameroonians should be able to live in total concord and harmony,” Ngwa said.
Governor of the English-speaking Northwest region, Deben Tchoffo, says the government is open for dialogue and the separatists should disarm.
“Use all means at your level to convince your other mates to lay down their guns and to come back to normal civil life,” Tchoffo said. “They will be well taken care of, they will be well treated, trained and even supported to ease their coming back to civil life.”
Separatist insurgency
The separatist insurgency gained pace in 2017 following a government crackdown on peaceful protests by Anglophones, who complain of being marginalized by the French-speaking majority.
Biya was re-elected to a seventh term in October, and since then there has been pressure from the international community to start sincere dialogue with the separatists.
Last Thursday, U.S. Deputy Ambassador Jonathan Cohen told the U.N. Security Council that conditions in Cameroon’s English-speaking Northwest and Southwest regions had highly deteriorated, and the United States wants an immediate end to violence and a speedy start to talks between the government and separatists.
Hahahaha we can not dialogue with terrorist. Useless regime, now you are releasing the people you called terrorist and at the same time begging them to talk to their mates to lay down their weapons. No way, that will not happen. Mr Biya even if you release all we are not going to drop our weapons until you ask your army of occupation to leave our territory.
@Rain onto others
search a moron.
“……there has been pressure from the international community to start a sincere dialogue with the separatists”.
Dictator Biya does not want dialogue. He prefers to sign presidential decrees about cosmetic measures. He behaves as if he is from another planet.
The truth of the matter is that Bulu Dictator has only two options:
1. Defeat the “secessionists” on the battlefield
OR
2. convene an INCLUSIVE and GENUINE dialogue
The signing of presidential decrees should be considered as a waste of precious time, energy and credibility.
Southern Cameroonians have finally taken their collective destiny into their hands to shake off forever the fetters of French-sponsored annexionist-cum-assimilationist enslavement and trammels.
Of course, the international community knows that Dictator Biya can NEVER EVER defeat the “secessionists” on the battlefield. That is the reason the US et al. are asking him to convene an inclusive and genuine dialogue.
Cosmetic measures, such as the commission on bilingualism and the commission on disarmament, are considered as a sheer waste of taxpayers money because they will never resolve the Anglophone Question.
To add insults to injuries, Dictator Biya even had the effrontery to ask Amba boys to disarm. He has so soon forgotten that Ambaboys only took up arms after LRC terrorists perpetrated and continue to perpetrate genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity in SC.
SELF DEFENCE is a fundamental human right recognized in international law and enshrined in the UN CHARTER.
**** MY ADVICE TO DICTATOR BIYA ****
1. There is ZERO military solution to the Anglophone Question
2. Amba boys will NEVER EVER disarm
3. Release H. E. Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and company
4. Convene an INCLUSIVE and GENUINE dialogue
5. INCLUSIVE DIALOGUE means that all three groups of Anglophones must be represented.
Unionists, such as Musonge, Atanga Nji
Federalists, such as Dr. Balla, Dr. Munzu
Separatists, such as Mark Bareta, Sisiku Ayuk Tabe
6. GENUINE DIALOGUE means
ZERO NO-GO-AREA for discussion
Roundtable i.e. all parties EQUAL IN STATUS
No dirty tricks by any party
No preconditions e.g. the form of the state is sacrosanct
7. The Anglophone Question can NEVER EVER be resolved by presidential decrees
8. Time is of the essence because the situation is deteriorating fast
@SEPARATIST aka SECESSIONIST
What does the prof, mean by `some sort of general amnesty`? I see fear in him, just
like with many others.
1. Be happy that you will be able to reunite with those ones whose lives were spared.
2. In life generally, when your opponent in any given respect has the upper hand, you MUST choose CONCILIATION and not CONFRONTATION.
These two reflections that I shared with you were my end-of-year gifts to you, Joshua. You can see the gratification in the heart of a WOMAN who was directly afflicted by this insanity. After 22 months, she finally was able to have a little ketchy-shubby with her misled husband who was captured in Mamfe. Now she prefers to stay with her family in YAOUNDE, the heart of CAMEROON! Does that tell you something?
The professor is just realistic, my friend. Over 1500 are reported to have been captured and were not executed! Left to me, everyone of them should be given amnesty.
Trust me, man…If you were in Cameroon you will definitely not be as brave as you are struggling to make the universe believe. That’s exactly why you are nowhere near Cameroon.
Those that say they are fighting their suicidal bush war are hiding in the bushes but the army still goes in their hideouts and execute them whenever the need arises. Now your misled TERMITE WARRIORS are running for their lives… That’s the reality about what is going on right now… Not the crap you fellows get from inexperienced adventurers like Eric Tataw.
Anyone caught fighting right now is summarily executed.The military doesn’t take prisoners anymore. But I believe that everyone deserves a second chance, including you, Joshua.
Cameroon is great!
We need immediate release of these leaders because they have suffered too much and too long in prison for no just cause. Respond to the demand of the international bodies is necessary.
A nation in the hands of a tribal cartel sold as a legitimate government.
Why would Anglophones in a constitutionally bilingual country after 57yrs be asking for a translation of the OHADA text? Why ask to use English in classrooms and Courtrooms in Anglophone Cameroon?
Low IQ Equatorial Africans Use Francophonization to try and re-colonize other Africans in the same country who have resisted these incompetent attempts.
The incompetence of the tribal cartel has led to a war with;
500,000 displaced persons
100,000 refugees in Nigeria
200 villages burnt
20,000 killed
10,000 jailed in French Cameroon or missing.
Cameroonians are deceiving themselves if they trust the same Low IQ tribal cartel to resolve this crisis.
Who is fooling who?
Time is running out!