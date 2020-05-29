French firms sign €230m Cameroon toll plaza project

Share Facebook

ITS International | Deal brings secure tolling in 14 locations to African country

Razel-Bec (Fayat Group) and Egis are to work on a road tolling project in Cameroon.

The two French firms signed a €230 million contract for the design, construction, operation and maintenance of 14 modern and secure road toll plazas on the African country’s road network.

The two companies have established a joint venture called Tollcam in Cameroon for the purposes of this contract, in which they hold equal stakes.

Tollcam is signatory to a partnership contract with Cameroon’s Minister of Public Works and Minister of Finance and will have responsibility for the project for 20 years.

The works to build the new tolling facilities will start as soon as financing is in place and are anticipated to be completed in 2022.

The operation and maintenance of the toll facilities will then be carried out by Tollcam, while tariff policy remains the responsibility of the state of Cameroon.