French president to visit Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau

africanews | French President Emmanuel Macron will tour sub-Saharan Africa from July 25 to 28, taking him to Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau, the Ã‰lysÃ©e Palace announced Thursday.
This trip to Africa, the first since Macron in April was reelected in April, will focus on the food crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, agricultural production issues and security issues, according to the presidency.
This is to “mark the continuity and constancy of the commitment of the President of the Republic in the process of renewing the relationship with the African continent,” a statement by the French presidency read.
The first stage of this trip will be Cameroon, the largest economy in Central Africa. Emmanuel Macron will meet on Tuesday with his counterpart President Paul Biya, 89 years old, 40 of which have been at the head of the country.
Per the agenda, the leaders will discuss the possibilities of French investment in Cameroonian agriculture, according to the Elysee. Anti-jihadist issues in northern Cameroon will also be a hot topic.
On Wednesday, the French president will travel to Benin. The north of the country is facing an increase in deadly attacks, while the jihadist threat extends from the Sahel to the Gulf of Guinea countries.
On Thursday, Emmanuel Macron will end his tour in Guinea-Bissau, a small West African country. It will be Macron’s first trip to a lusophone country on the African continent. Guinea-Bissau’s President Umaro Sissoco Embalo is about to take over the leadership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).
the geo political evolution of the world put us (africa) in the best position we could envision.with the world split in two distinct blocks,the russia china block,and the caucasian block led by america.it is evident that both sides will try to court africa,south america,and the rest of asia excluding south korea and japan who are on the american side.let us be clear here,there is no middle playing field here.we must take sides,not repeating the mistakes of LUMUMBA and SANKARA who did not in thier time and the price was terrible for us.if we take a careful look at both blocks.we can see that the china russia block has more population and growth potential.so it makes sense for countries that want to grow to take sides with them.we should politely tell the euro american block no.