French start-up Heetch effectively launches VIP motorcycle taxi service with a network of 250 drivers

Business in Cameroon | Equipped with pink vests and helmets, 250 motorcycle taxis now roam the streets of Douala, on behalf of French start-up Heetch, the government daily Cameroon Tribune reveals.



Indeed, on May 8, 2019, Heetch announced the success of a fund-raising operation of €34 million euros (about XAF23 billion), to establish itself in Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Algeria, and Senegal, and develop its activities in Belgium.

In addition to the VIP motorcycle taxi business, Heetch also offers Cameroon its Car-with-driver service. This start-up is, therefore, competing with local companies such as Easyride, which provides taxi services for VIPs, or Bee Sarl, which is also helping modernize the motorcycle taxi business in Cameroon.