Fuchs reveals how he can make Cameroon World Cup squad

Goal | The midfielder stated that playing in the English third tier may not help his course of getting an Indomitable Lions call-up

Peterborough Unitedâ€™s Jeando Fuchs has disclosed what he needs to do to make Cameroonâ€™s squad for the 2022 Fifa World Cup billed for Qatar.

After representing France at U19 and U20 levels, he was invited to the Indomitable Lions squad in 2018.

And on November 20 of that same year, the 25-year-old was handed his senior international cap in a friendly against Brazil.