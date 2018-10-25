GCE Board Re-organized

Cameroon Tribune | The Cameroon General Certificate of Education has been organized.
According to a presidential decree signed on the 23rd of October 2018, the anglo-saxon examination board shall henceforth be headed by a board accompanied by representatives from several administrative institution. Several new professional institutions have also been created.
Gce board has been annexed and francophonized. The distruction of the Anglo-Saxon education is ongoing. Anyone can now clearly see the hidden agenda of LRC. Ambalanders time to rally together and have a united front. A colonial move
@Mbeng Johnathan your English is not that of a former GCE Board student before spreading idiocies in a public website you must make sure you can write basic English (distruction) doesn’t exist in any encyclopedia except of course the one of your village. Waisting time advocating the usage of a language you can’t write/speak is bathing a pig in a muddy pool thus I advice you to stop accusing others of being the cause of your poor English skills… the foolish Marc barak ,the donkey ayuk tablet, the macaque Chow Ayaba ect… are all products of the GCE.
How about the president-elect waiting to take the oath of office first, before acting in that capacity so as to conform to legality? Or no more legality?
By the way, Cameroonians should learn to keep valuable personal property at home instead of in the offices; the rate at which public buildings are going up in flames…National Assembly yesterday, Conference Center today, what next?
And now he can comfortably reproduce more EKEMA PATRICKs and Atanga Njis. And even protect them. This old man will not destroy Ambazonia destiny. Never.
Francophonization and annexation and destruction of everything Anglo-Saxon.
All this becos of ndian oil? ha ha ha ha….i go die laugh.How long will that his decree last?
A different system of education imposed on Anglophone Cameroon is just a waste of time.
Fact it the world knows and most importantly Anglophones Africans know the education of Napoleon Bonaparte can only lead you so far in the world.
If the Chinese and Indians are studying in English why would Anglophone Cameroonians be converting into French education in the 21st Century.
Ruwanda in 20yrs has simplified their educational system to catch up with the changing world but Cameroon since 1961 has been unable to move forward instead they are trying to move Anglophone Cameroon backwards.
The Arabs study English, the Europeans including French children study English, the central and South Americans study English but to study and speak English is a crime in Cameroon.
When the stupid rule?
[email protected] agree even in switzerland with parts speaking german,frenchand italian with relevent schools to cater for it,virtualy everyone speaks and reads in english since most international companies use English as their official and contractual language,English has given Cameroon a wider market because its an official language .
Dictator Biya is angry that only less than 5% of Southern Cameroonians voted in the phoney elections. That is why he is signing this foolish decree when he has not even been sworn in as President.
BTW, the GCE Board had been desecrated years back and was already a shadow of its former self.
The decree should, therefore, be considered as “sans objet”
Cameroon needs help, lots of help and prayers. Her citizens have both but are curiously reluctant to give them.
Ever since the late Etienne Ntsame introduced the practice of setting an office on fire to hide evidence of his criminal acts, Cameroonians have followed suit. That is bad for the fatherland. We need to build, not to burn.
#2. Instead of signing decrees to alter entities like the GCE Board which are doing OK, why not sign a decree creating a fire department in many localities so that access to hotspots does not take so long? The inhabitants of Kribi are made, very mad. So also are employees of the Congress Center. The “Sapeur-pompier” services are too few and far apart and too slow!