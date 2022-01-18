Ghana 2 – 3 Comoros: Comoros win a Nations Cup game for the first ever time as they shock Ghana

BBC | Ghana suffered a humiliating group-stage exit at the Africa Cup of Nations after the four-time champions were beaten 3-2 by debutants Comoros.

El Fardou Ben Nabouhane put the islanders ahead early on, and Ghana then went down to 10 men when Andre Ayew was shown a straight red card.

Ahmed Mogni doubled the lead before the Black Stars fought back to make it 2-2.

However, Mogni tapped in his second in the 85th minute to inflict Ghana’s first group-stage exit since 2006.

The result will go down as one of the biggest shocks in Nations Cup history as Comoros netted at the finals for the first time and then went on to record their maiden victory.

Incredibly, the side ranked 132nd in the world now have a chance to reach the knockout stages as one of four best-ranked third-placed sides.