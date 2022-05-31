Glencore scandal: Cameroon opposition demands inquiry into bribery |+video

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

France 24 | Senior officials of state companies in Cameroon are accused of accepting bribes from Swiss based mining giant Glencore. In Egypt, two months after a hunger strike was started by opposition figure Alaa Abdel Fataah his supporters are demanding his release from captivity. And in Libya traditional ceramics are not finding markets like they used to but some potters are taking to social media in the hope of connecting their creations with new customers.