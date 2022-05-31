Glencore scandal: Cameroon opposition demands inquiry into bribery |+video

May 31, 2022 Leave a comment

France 24 | Senior officials of state companies in Cameroon are accused of accepting bribes from Swiss based mining giant Glencore. In Egypt, two months after a hunger strike was started by opposition figure Alaa Abdel Fataah his supporters are demanding his release from captivity. And in Libya traditional ceramics are not finding markets like they used to but some potters are taking to social media in the hope of connecting their creations with new customers.

Check Also

Cameroonian Militants Invade Nigeria, Gun Down 20

CrossRiverWatch | Militants of Ambazonia, a separatist group in South West Cameroon, have killed at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2022, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved