Glowing Tributes Flow at Former Captain Tataw’s Funeral

allafrica | Tributes from football personalities, team mates and relatives dominated the funeral of former Indomitable Lions captain, Stephen Eta Tataw, who led the Cameroonian national team to the quarter-finals of the 1990 World Cup in Italy. That was the first time for an African country to reach that level of competition.
Cameroonian legend Samuel Eto’o and Special Advisor to the president of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) was at the funeral venue in Yaounde where the fallen star was buried Saturday.
He presented a tribute from Caf president Ahmad Ahmad, as well as his own as former captain of the Indomitable Lions.
The Caf boss’s message of condolence was read before thousands of mourners at the Yaoundé Sports Complex on Friday evening. “He was a symbol of African football,” part of the speech stated, adding that Tataw captained a squad that brought glory to football in Africa.
Ahmad’s speech also drew attention to the fact that only three captains from Africa have ever played in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.
EMOUVANT HOMMAGE DE LA LÉGENDE SAMUEL ETO'O À TATAW STEPHENMonsieur le Ministre des sports et de l'éducation physique…
Posted by Fecafoot – Officiel on Saturday, August 29, 2020
RUBBISH, TOTAL RUBBISH!!!!
Why??????????????
because the GOC , by design, allowed Captain Tataw to die as a pauper because he was an Anglophone.
Fact is Captain Tataw was a symbol of African football. That notwithstanding, he was not evacuated to Europe for medicalreasons when he became very sick in Yaounde. The junta evacuated Captain Song because he was a first-class citizen.
It is therefore hypocitical to award Captain Tataw a so-called medal after he died as a pauper.
The injustices experienced by the Anglophones in the so-called “one and indivisible” LRC cannot be overemphasized.
Thank God, Dictator Biya’s UNWINNABLE, UNSTOPPABLE; UNCONTROLLABLE and financially UNSUSTAINABLE war will rescue the Anglophones from that sh*thole VIVRE-ENSEMBLE with LRC.
GOD IS INDEED GREAT
If tributes and colorful ceremonies could bring back the dead, Agbor Tabi, Stephen Tataw, and many others would come back to life. But then again, what life?
Why would Agbor Tabi revisit his painful twilight years going out on the campaign trail for someone who ignored his distressing last days? Or Stephen Tataw? Can the gift of a house promised 30 years ago be enough motivation to look back?
“Fallen Star“, a Manyu man, buried in Yaounde. Hummmmmmm, very funny and
disgusting. Will the brillian and outspoken Manyu man, ever come back home with
anything good from their political safari in Yaounde? Their list, is so so long.
`brilliant`
Who wants to be buried in a land desecrated with life burials and decapitations by your cult. Your njangi mindset is the reason your cult will be the only one to wipe itself out of existence.
There will be no Ambazonia. If e hot you go jump for down beach Limbe.
Kikikikikikikikiki