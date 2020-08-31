Glowing Tributes Flow at Former Captain Tataw’s Funeral

Share Facebook

allafrica | Tributes from football personalities, team mates and relatives dominated the funeral of former Indomitable Lions captain, Stephen Eta Tataw, who led the Cameroonian national team to the quarter-finals of the 1990 World Cup in Italy. That was the first time for an African country to reach that level of competition.

Cameroonian legend Samuel Eto’o and Special Advisor to the president of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) was at the funeral venue in Yaounde where the fallen star was buried Saturday.

He presented a tribute from Caf president Ahmad Ahmad, as well as his own as former captain of the Indomitable Lions.

The Caf boss’s message of condolence was read before thousands of mourners at the Yaoundé Sports Complex on Friday evening. “He was a symbol of African football,” part of the speech stated, adding that Tataw captained a squad that brought glory to football in Africa.

Ahmad’s speech also drew attention to the fact that only three captains from Africa have ever played in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

