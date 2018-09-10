Government announced that Internet will not be suspended during the coming presidential election (minpostel)

Business in Cameroon | The Cameroonian Minister of Posts and Telecommunications (Minpostel), Minette Libom Li Likeng (photo), published August 10 a statement denying the existence of a government project to suspend Internet service in the country from October 7 to 9, 2018, during the presidential election.

“Posts have been shared on social networks saying the Minister of Posts and Telecommunications announced a suspension of Internet services across the country, from October 7 to 9, 2018. That’s a fake news,” Minpostel writes. The minister said such publication just aims to falsely blame Cameroonian authorities.