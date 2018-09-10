Home / English / Government announced that Internet will not be suspended during the coming presidential election (minpostel)

Government announced that Internet will not be suspended during the coming presidential election (minpostel)

September 10, 2018 1 Comment

Business in Cameroon | The Cameroonian Minister of Posts and Telecommunications (Minpostel), Minette Libom Li Likeng (photo), published August 10 a statement denying the existence of a government project to suspend Internet service in the country from October 7 to 9, 2018, during the presidential election.

“Posts have been shared on social networks saying the Minister of Posts and Telecommunications announced a suspension of Internet services across the country, from October 7 to 9, 2018. That’s a fake news,” Minpostel writes. The minister said such publication just aims to falsely blame Cameroonian authorities.

Check Also

Cameroon Women Rally Demanding End to Violence

BAMENDA, CAMEROON — ReliefWeb | Hundreds of women gathered on the streets of Bamenda, an …

One comment

  1. John Dinga
    September 10, 2018 at 20:03

    Nice to read the words of a minister free of the famous epithet ” sur hautes instructions du chef de l’Etat”. What a breath of fresh air! I hope this version is authentic.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2018, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved