Government annuls election results in parts of Cameroon’s

February 26, 2020 1 Comment

cgtn | Cameroon’s Constitutional Council on Tuesday ruled that the results of the Feb. 9 legislative elections in 11 constituencies of the troubled Anglophone region have been nullified, citing irregularities during polling.

According to the ruling passed late Tuesday evening, voting in the constituencies was not free and fair because of clashes between separatists and government forces which provoked low voter turnout and “several electoral irregularities.”

The election in the constituencies will be held again.

“We are pleased with this decision which proves that all was not well in the regions during the election. We want the government to look for a lasting solution to the conflict in the regions,” said Mbah Ndam, a senior member of the main opposition party, Social Democratic Front, that called for canceling the election.

Cameroon held legislative and municipal elections on Feb. 9. The ruling Cameroon’s People Democratic Movement won a sweeping victory, according to results released by council supervisory commissions.

Several petitions have been submitted to the Constitutional Council demanding cancellation or recounting of the results in certain regions.

  1. Lum
    February 26, 2020 at 15:25

    Who is fooling who?
    Appointed tribal constitutional council annulling results of a fake election in a war zone where no one voted.
    I guess the statements made by Master Macron is making Governor Biya worry that he may not receive him again in Lyon.
    There is a genocidal war in the Southern Cameroons;
    400 villages burnt
    30,000 killed
    200,000 refugees in Nigeria
    1million displaced internally
    900,000 children no school
    5million affected
    Who really believes any election took place there!
    The horror movie continues…
    The southern Cameroons shall be free in the End.

