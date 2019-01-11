Government gives illegal interurban transport companies 30 days to comply with laws

Business in Cameroon | The Cameroonian government is urging illegal interurban transport companies to comply with laws within 30 days or face a penalty of having their agencies being closed. This was announced in a press release issued January 2 by the transport minister, Jean Ernest Ngallé Bibehé.

According to the statement, the decision follows an audit, conducted by the department’s services across the country, which identified more than 140 such companies. The survey found they operate without valid approvals and therefore engage in illegal transport.

The list includes the vast majority of large companies operating on the country’s main roads, except those serving the two Cameroonian capitals.