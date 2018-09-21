Government recruits 1,000 kindergarten and elementary school teachers

APAnews | The Cameroonian minister of civil service Joseph LE, launched September 20 the recruitment by competition of 1,000 nursery and primary school teachers under the Labor Code on behalf of the Ministry of Basic Education for the 2018 budget year.

Written tests are scheduled for December 1 at the unique center in Yaoundé. Eligible applicants must be at least 17 and 40 years old at most by January 2018 (born between 1 January 1978 and 1 January 2001), and hold the Certificate of Teacher of Nursery and Primary Education (Capiemp) issued by a national training establishment.

Applications will be deposited in exchange of a receipt at the Ministry of Civil Service or at the regional civil service delegations until November 23. Are required, among other documents, a certified copy of the Capiemp diploma, a diploma presentation certificate, a criminal record, a medical certificate, a payment receipt of CFA15,000, two photos in 4X4 format, and a stamped envelope at CFA500 FCFA.