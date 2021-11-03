Gov’t official kidnapped in Cameroon’s restive Anglophone region

November 3, 2021 Leave a comment

YAOUNDE, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) — Gunmen have kidnapped a prominent government official in Cameroon’s restive Anglophone region of Northwest, officials said on Tuesday.

Manfred Likine Mbua, a trained journalist and government chief of communication in Ngoketunjia, a division of the region was kidnapped by gunmen in late October but news about his abduction was only announced to reporters early Tuesday.

His whereabouts are still unknown and the kidnappers are demanding a “huge” amount of money as ransom, according to police in Bamenda, chief town of the region.

The army and police have launched an operation to secure his safe release, the police said.

Abductions are common in the region where the army and armed separatists have been clashing since 2017.

The separatists want to create an independent nation they called “Ambazonia” in Cameroon’s two Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest. Enditem

Check Also

Water utility Camwater receives its first smart meters

Business in Cameroon – Cameroon Water Utilities (Camwater) recently received its first orders of smart …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2021, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved