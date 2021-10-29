Gozem announces expansion in Cameroon

October 29, 2021

Togo First – Uber-like startup Gozem plans to expand to Cameroon. The new markets add to Togo, Benin, and Gabon.

“We plan to launch our super application in Cameroon soon,” said Gozem. The company hence seeks a country manager in Cameroon.

They are looking for “a leader to establish Gozem in this new country, someone who will carry out the operations and implementation strategy,” and several other workers as well.

At the moment, the startup provides transportation, delivery, payment, and financial services, via its mobile app. In Togo where it is active, since 2019, Gozem is present in four cities: Lomé, Kara, Aného, and Tsévié.

