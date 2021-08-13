Grand Zambi-Kribi Road construction in Cameroon about 84% complete

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Construction Review | The construction works on the 51.8 kilometers long Grand Zambi-Kribi Road, which is the third link in the Yaounde-Kribi corridor, in Cameroon are approximately 84% complete.

This is according to a source in the Central African country’s Ministry of Public Works (MINTP), which is responsible for the technical control and management of the construction of public infrastructure and buildings as well as the maintenance and protection of the national road heritage.

The Grand Zambi-Kribi Road project is being undertaken by the Chinese company CGCOC Group Co., Ltd that was formerly known as CGC Overseas Construction Group Co., Ltd.

Overview of the works

Reportedly, the wearing course has already been laid over a distance of 42 km. 116 airlocks have also been built and put into service as far as the hydraulic structures are concerned, and the scupper protection works are almost completed.

Also Read: Yaoundé-Douala highway phase 1 construction in Cameroon 98% complete

The remediation work is also progressing well and as for the installation of curbs, 6.1 km are covered out of 9.56 kilometers. Regarding the construction of the bridges on the Grand Zambi-Kribi Road, on the other hand, the source said that all the decks were cast and all the bridges were put into service.

The MINTP, predicts that the project will be fully completed in the course of this year.

Importance of the Grand Zambi-Kribi Road project

The actualization of this road infrastructure will not only build a viable road link, facilitating the accessibility of the deepwater port of Kribi but also help improve the competitiveness of products on internal and external markets by significantly reducing the overall transport costs of traffic from South Cameroon and neighboring countries.

The project will also facilitate the opening up of production areas within the route, which will, in turn, create employment and therefore improve the standard of living of the locals.