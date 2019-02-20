Gunmen chop off fingers, ears of Cameroonian plantation workers

Devdiscourse | A group of unidentified gunmen attacked at least six workers of the SBM plantation in Tiko, South West region of Cameroon.
The workers were attacked by the gunmen in the plantation as they took time to chop off their fingers as well as ears before sending them away. The injured workers are presently receiving treatment at a medical facility in Tiko as security officers open investigations to track down the perpetrators of the act, as reported by Journal du Cameroun.
This is not the first time plantation workers in Tiko are suffering such attacks from gunmen in the locality. Close to two dozens of workers have had their fingers chopped off in previous attacks in the area.
Some SMB workers at the Tiko plantation are now fingersless and earless, after they were attacked yesterday by unidentified gunmen.— Mimi237 (@Mimimefo237) February 20, 2019
The gunmen took time to chop off the hands, fingers and ears of at least six plantation workers. pic.twitter.com/t8YjH4CYWs
The handiwork of the FAKE Amba boys created and sponsored by ex-convict Atanga Nji
LRC has become extremely desperate.
Dictator Biya vowed to NEUTRALISE Amba boys.
However, Amba boys have NEUTRALIZED Brigadier General Buba and countless other LRC Terrorists.
The so-called Commission on disarmament has been snubbed by Genuine Amba boys.
However, ex-convict Atanga Nji has “disarmed” his FAKE Amba boys and FAKE Boko Haram fighters in order to deceive the international community and BEG for money.
Insult me or not, there is ZERO, I repeat ZERO military solution to the Anglophone Question.
Any person, therefore, daydreaming that LRC terrorists will defeat the “secessionists” and restore the title of ISLAND OF PEACE will surely have a rude awakening.
The Anglophone Question will be resolved this time around whether Dictator Biya wants it or not.
ZERO “VIVRE ENSEMBLE”
English-speaking Cameroonians, whether mentally sick or not, must pause and ask themselves why hospitals in different towns and villages, so far and separated from each other, have become the targets of ARSON. Was this the outcome of some planning meeting? If so, where and when?
Everybody may suddenly have become insane at home in Cameroon. But there is still a sane world out there!
Wounded soldiers are languishing in their pains and agony, unable to get the surgery they need. Dead soldiers have been abandoned in mortuaries in Budapest and elsewhere as they rot away, unrecognized and inhibited. That is the new leadership to die for.