Gunmen chop off fingers, ears of Cameroonian plantation workers

Devdiscourse | A group of unidentified gunmen attacked at least six workers of the SBM plantation in Tiko, South West region of Cameroon.

The workers were attacked by the gunmen in the plantation as they took time to chop off their fingers as well as ears before sending them away. The injured workers are presently receiving treatment at a medical facility in Tiko as security officers open investigations to track down the perpetrators of the act, as reported by Journal du Cameroun.

This is not the first time plantation workers in Tiko are suffering such attacks from gunmen in the locality. Close to two dozens of workers have had their fingers chopped off in previous attacks in the area.