Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Al Jazeera | Yaounde’s Deputy Mayor Claude Monthé has an unusual approach to officiating at weddings.

Weddings in Cameroon are a colourful affair, but when Yaounde’s Deputy Mayor Claude Samuel Monthé noticed tensions between a bride and groom, he decided to make some changes to his officiating.

Happiness, by filmmaker Valaire Fossi, hears Monthé tell the story of how he brought new joy and