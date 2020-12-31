Head of Stateâ€™s New Year Message to the Nation â€“ 31 December 2020

December 31, 2020 1 Comment

PRC | President Paul BIYA has called on Cameroonians to continue respecting the safety measures taken to halt the spread of COVID-19 while working hard to maintain security, so as to enable our economy to recover from the ravages of the pandemic.

In his traditional New Year message to the Nation on 31 December 2020, the Head of State invited all Cameroonians to continue to wear face masks in public places, wash their hands regularly and observe social distancing measures in the face of the second wave of the pandemic that is causing havoc all over the world.

The security situation in the country was also a major concern, as he once more called those wielding arms in the North-West and South-West Regions to lay down their weapons and join their fellow citizens in nation-building. President Paul BIYA also outlined strategies laid out by Government to get our economy rebound and speed up in the quest for economic emergence by 2035.

 

Download theÂ Head of Stateâ€™s Message Â (PDF)

One comment

  1. UNSTOPPABLE
    December 31, 2020 at 23:02

    Dictator Biya forgot to remind citizens of LRC that their country had independence on 01.01.1960.
    Simply put, citizens of LRC aka Francophones should not be ashamed to celebrate their independence tomorrow, the 01.01.2021.

    Reply

