Hi-tech online fraud: Police arrest 2 Cameroon men in south India

Kozhikode Mathrubhumi | : Kerala police have arrested two from Cameroon who were behind the hi-tech online fraud. Most notorious criminals namely Akumbe Bomachiva (28) and Langji Kilian Keng (27) were arrested from Hyderabad on Monday.

Kerala police confirmed the arrest in a Facebook post.

The accused are booked for making fake websites of various companies to cheat people through online shopping. They used to convince customers by providing fake license and documents of the product. They make the people pay online and ask customers to pay an amount as insurance for their product by assuring them that this amount will be refunded. The people will meet huge loss by paying this amount,” stated Kerala police.

The two were nabbed after a Manjeri native lodged a complaint with the police about the fraud.

The first accused has been cheating the people from Hyderabad and the other one operated the fraud from Cameroon. The second accused reached India a few days back.

According to police, many people in Gujarat, Telengana, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra were victims of the fraud. Kerala police have alerted the police in these state on the fraud case.

The fraudsters also targeted people in Germany, Russia, Canada and Vietnam.

Malappuram district police chief Pratheesh Kumar has directed a team led by DySP Jaleel Thottathil to nab the accused.

Earlier, Kerala Police has arrested another Cameroon native Choyi Thomsa (45) from New Delhi for cheating more than Rs 30 crore through online fraud.