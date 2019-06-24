Highly privileged England handed a ‘victory’ over Cameroon by shamelessly biased VAR

England was given a free pass to the next round with help of controversial Video Assistant Referee (VAR) based decisions. Of note, the same tool was rarely used when the Cameroon side could have benefited from it.VAR was intended to overrule clear and obvious errors; this was not nearly the case in this game. The tool seemed to be mostly used in situations which may have benefited England over Cameroon.

Ajara Nchout for instance opened the second half with an apparent goal to make the score 2-1; another offside review followed. England had already benefited in the first half with both goals coming from VAR based decisions.

So, the Cameroon side couldn’t believe it when VAR stepped in again with a call to take away the previously awarded goal. The first goal of the game was scored after the referee ruled that Augustine Ejangue‘s touch back to the keeper was intentional, which was nowhere near reality.

At some point, Cameroon players looked like they might refuse to resume playing as they protested against decisions while referee Quin Liang struggled to maintain control.

England coach Phil Neville’s assessment was that Cameroon players’ behaviour was “unacceptable”. He was quoted saying:

“I have to say that wasn’t football to me. That wasn’t a World Cup last 16 in terms of the behavior,”

.

Easy to say when you are the privileged and clearly favored one for whatever reason that may be; you make your guess!

His attitude after the first goal, meaning no reaction at all speaks volumes. He appeared to be embarrassed by the present his side just received.

Alain Djeumfa, the Cameroon boss who was asked to respond to suggestions that a racist incident had sparked the protests told reporters: “No, I just said it was a miscarriage of justice.”

“I won’t go any further than that. This is football, it’s a sport and occasionally a referee makes mistakes but ultimately the referee made a lot of mistakes tonight.

Shame on FIFA!