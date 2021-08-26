House fire kills six children in Cameroon’s commercial capital [+video]

August 26, 2021

YAOUNDE, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) — A house fire has killed six children in Cameroon’s commercial hub of Douala, the Fire Fighting Brigade of the city said on Wednesday.

The victims from the same family ranged from kindergarten age to 15 years.

The children were sleeping in a makeshift house at the Brazzaville neighborhood of the city when the fire broke out Tuesday night, according to the Fire Fighting Brigade.

Their mother was not with them at the time of the blaze.

Officials have launched an investigation into the tragedy. Enditem

