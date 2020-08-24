How Cameroonian Air, Nigerian Ground Troops Crushed ISWAP Terrorists in Lake Chad Read [+video]

Share Facebook

PR Nigeria News | Sector 3 (Nigeria) of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has inflicted heavy casualty on Islamic State of West Africa terrorists in Fedondiya Village, around Tumbum Fulani, in the fringes of Lake Chad. The artillery interdiction which was supported by Sector 1 (Cameroon) took place this morning.

The Cameroonian Air Force provided surveillance and observation from their Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform, while troops of the Nigerian Army Artillery bombarded the terrorists. Battle damage assessment is ongoing, but impact of the interdiction observed by the ISR platform suggests that ISWAP has sustained substantial casualties and destruction of its infrastructure in Fedondiya.

This attack will be continuous and is consistent with the MNJTF’s application of both kinetic and non-kinetic strategy of hitting unyielding terrorists and at the same time offering soft landing to those who surrender and renounce terrorism. In a related development, the MNJTF has facilitated the return of a 19 year old man (name withheld), who was abducted by Boko Haram at the age of 9 and taken to Kerenoa and later on Chikun Gudu, both terrorist enclaves in the fringes of Lake Chad.

The man whose childhood was stolen by the terrorists said he made several attempts in the past to escape but was unsuccessful. It would be recalled that a few days ago, the MNJTF drew attention to the efforts of Boko Haram to mainstream child soldiers in its bid to revive its floundering insurgency in the Lake Chad Area. Colonel Timothy Antigha Chief of Military Public Information MNJTF N’Djamena – Chad

Read more at: https://prnigeria.com/2020/08/20/mnjtf-cameroonian-nigerian-crushed-iswap/