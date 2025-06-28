Hugo Ekitiké’s Dilemma: France First, Cameroon by Default?

Share Facebook

CameroonOnlne.ORG | For years, the Cameroon national football team tried to convince Hugo Ekitiké to wear the green, red, and yellow of the Indomitable Lions. But the young striker never gave a favorable response. For him, the French national team has always represented the ultimate dream.

Unfortunately for the 23-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt forward, Didier Deschamps has other preferences in attack. The competition is fierce. Despite scoring 15 goals and providing 8 assists in 33 Bundesliga matches, Ekitiké has yet to secure a place with Les Bleus. Now, just months before the World Cup, he finds himself at a crossroads.

In an interview with “45 minutes fois deux,” Ekitiké was clear about his position:

Hugo Ekitiké:

“The World Cup? Yes, it is every four years. I would be honored if my country ever called me up to the first team… I believe in it.”

Journalist:

“You are French and Cameroonian. How will you choose?”

Ekitiké:

“Playing for France is my ultimate dream. But if I am ignored by France at this moment, I really will have no choice but to represent my father’s country — I am talking about Cameroon.”

His words caused a stir among Cameroon supporters, many of whom felt disrespected by the idea that their national team would be a fallback option.

How Did Cameroon Supporters React?

The reaction on social media was swift and critical. Many fans expressed frustration that Ekitiké would only consider Cameroon if France rejected him. Some saw it as an insult, saying the national team should not be treated as a second choice or a backup plan.

Others argued that if his interest in Cameroon depends solely on the World Cup, he should not be called up at all. Some pointed out that there are plenty of committed players who would proudly represent Cameroon without hesitation. A few supporters even suggested that the country does not need players who view their father’s homeland as a last resort.

A handful of people did appreciate his honesty, admitting it was better than pretending. But even then, they felt his approach lacked respect for the pride and value of the Indomitable Lions.

In the end, the message from Cameroonian fans was clear: their team deserves players who choose to wear the shirt out of passion and loyalty, not out of necessity when other dreams fail to materialize.

| CameroonOnlne.ORG |