Hysacam to now face competition in Yaoundé, for rubbish collection

Business in Cameroon | Cameroon’s hygiene company (Hysacam), which so far was the only one active in the rubbish collection market in the country’s big cities will now face competition in Yaoundé.

Indeed the city council of Yaoundé announced it has signed an agreement with the Urbbandna/Ambiafrica/Lipor consortium for waste collection in Yaoundé III, VI and VII, three municipalities of the capital.

The arrival of this competitor for Hysacam is instructed by the government which aims to open up the market and boost competition since the first operator (Hysacam) has issues to fulfil its agreement terms.

Let’s note that for months now, piles of wastes were strewn along roads in Yaoundé and other cities due to a downturn in Hysacam’s activities ; a consequence of several unpaid bills by the government.