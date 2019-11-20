I will join Harvard University in January – Samuel Eto’ o

Share Facebook

The Standard | Legendary African footballer, Cameroon’s all-time record goal-scorer and former Barcelona star Samuel Eto’o will join Harvard University in January 2020.

In an exclusive interview with Pan-African Magazine Jeune Afrique, Eto’o has enrolled to study Business Management in order to improve his business knowledge after a successful football career.

“I will resume studies in business management. In January, I will join Harvard University, who wanted to admit me in a specialised training. I’m going to live in Boston for almost a year. It won’t be easy, but it’s a nice challenge,” said Eto’o as seen by GameYetu.

The four-time African Player of the Year has already set up a betting company (Beto’o) and has faith that Harvard will help him learn methods of preventing the collapse of his business.

Eto’o boasts playing for the world’s finest clubs during his glittered career, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea being among those where he made a name for himself.

Eto’o scored 130 goals for Barcelona, winning La Liga three times and the UEFA Champions League title in 2006.

He left Barcelona for Inter Milan in 2010 and won the treble under Jose Mourinho.

With his national side, the Indomitable Lions, Eto’o won Gold at the 2000 Olympics. He was also part of the squad that won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2000 and 2002.

He is still the leading all-time goalscorer in the AFCON with 18 goals and Cameroon’s third most-capped player. He has scored 58 goals in 118 appearances for his country.

He has played in six AFCON tournaments and four World Cups.

He announced his retirement from international football in 2014 and his retirement from all football on September 7, 2019.