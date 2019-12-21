‘If they deport me I’ll be arrested or killed’ – LGBT asylum seeker hoping to stay in Birmingham

LGBT asylum seeker Espoir Njei is anxiously waiting for refugee status after fleeing the Cameroon where homosexuality is illegal

A Birmingham LGBT asylum seeker fears she will be arrested or even killed if deported back to Cameroon by the Home Office.

Espoir Njei claimed asylum when she first arrived in the UK three years ago, but is still waiting for the ‘life or death’ decision to grant her refugee status.

She was told that she would have to prove her sexuality and has since become involved in LGBT rights activism – appearing on TV.

But she fears her high-profile could see her targeted for arrest – or worse – if she is deported back to her home country.

She said: “I came to the UK three years ago from Cameroon because I was fleeing prosecution because of my sexuality.

“It is punishable by our legal system. You are imprisoned and have to pay a huge fine but it doesn’t end there.

“If you are caught by your friends or family, there is a punishment called mob beating where you might be killed.

“Tires could also be put over you and you will be burned, but no one says a word because you are a lesbian or gay and this is the rule.

“They see it as a white man thing. I have recently received threats that tell me that whatever I am doing must stay in the UK, in the ‘white man country’ and don’t come back to Cameroon.”

Cameroon is one of more than 70 countries where homosexuality is still illegal.

LGBT people can face hefty fines, five years in prison and could even be tortured and killed.

Raised by a strict Christian family, Espoir said that she was always taught that LGBT children are bad.

When she was 18, she was caught with her first girlfriend and arrested.

She says she was then forced into marriage to an abusive man and fled when she couldn’t take anymore.

She said: “I was caught with my first girlfriend by my family when I was 18. We thought no one could see us but when we were found we just had to flee.

“I ran but I was caught and arrested. When I was let go my family forced me to marry a man.

“If you are with a man you can’t do what you want because they have control over you.

“The relationship was very abusive and it is traumatising to think about how long I was in that situation.”

Since arriving in the UK, Espoir says she has been repeatedly interrogated about her sexuality by Home Office officials – including asking if she goes to gay bars.

Due to the years of hatred towards the LGBT community in Cameroon, initially Espoir felt nervous about coming out to UK authorities.